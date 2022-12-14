New M2 MacBook Air drops to stunning $999 just before the holidays

We've seen the MacBook Air drop to close to $1000, but never under it. Now, in this deal at Amazon, you can pick up a MacBook Air M2 for $999, a new lowest price for the machine. This lands just before the holidays and makes the latest MacBook more affordable if you're looking for a Christmas gift. Bear in mind this is only on one color of the MacBook Air at the moment - the shiny Starlight color.

MacBook Air M2 new lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 | $1199 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While this price is currently only on one color, it is still a massive saving worth the slight restriction. The last lowest price of $1049 was previously seen over Black Friday, but had already been around a little before even that. This new price marks the first time this laptop has reached below the $1000 point - and we can't imagine stock will last long at this price.

The 2022 redesign of the MacBook Air M2 brought with it a whole host of upgrades. The chassis is now not only available in more colors than ever before, but it fits now with the rest of the Apple design language with more rectangles and beveled edges. The M2 chip underneath is impressively powerful, making it more useful for heavier workloads. It is an extremely impressive machine that comes at an equally impressive price.

There have been a few price drops on the MacBook Air, but this one is its biggest yet. It doesn't quite match the lowest price of the previous model, the MacBook Air M1, but it does bring it closer. This laptop has been known to sell out quickly when it was at its previous lowest prices, so we reckon that the same is likely with this price, especially given its only one color.

