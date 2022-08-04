Apple's MacBook Pro adapters face huge delays

A new report has revealed that the biggest and best USB-C charger for Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models face shipping delays of up to eight weeks when you buy them separately from Apple's website.

MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports this week that in the U.S., the estimated shipping time on both the 96W and 140W USB-C power adapters for the MacBook Pro (2021) are shipping at a whopping 6-8 weeks, with some listed to arrive as late as October 3, meaning you'll have more luck getting an iPhone 14 before one of these chargers.

As the report notes, shipping delays have plagued the more-powerful adapters for Apple's best MacBook since launch, with shipping delays of three months seen last year.

Charge up

We absolutely loved the MacBook Pro in our review when we got hands-on with it last year thanks to its awesome Liquid Retina XDR display and awesome Apple silicon power.

The MacBook Pro also excels because of its excellent connectivity. It boasts an SD card slot, HDMI, three Thunderbolt 3 connectors, and MagSafe 3, Apple's latest magnetic and jeopardy-free charger that will break away from your Mac if it's yanked too hard, saving your MacBook from any potential tumbles.

Depending on the model you buy, you'll get a 67W or 96W USB-C power adapter in the box, but if you want faster charging still then the 140W version is a separate option. It's these two latter charges experiencing delays currently.

Apple recommends the 96W model for "fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go" with the 14-inch model. Using USB-C gets you fast-charging of 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes at the cost of one USB-C port. The 140W model provides the same fast-charging performance with the 16-inch model, although again you'll need to use a USB-C/Thunderbolt port rather than MagSafe. If you need a spare or replacement 67W charger for your MacBook, these are much easier to get hold of from Apple.

Rumors circulating suggest Apple may update its MacBook Pro with all-new M2 processor options later this year.