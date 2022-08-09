Best cases for MacBook Air with M2 in 2022

The MacBook Air with M2 sports a fabulous new design. It no longer has the wedge shape of previous models. Keep it looking like new and protect it from damage with a great case. Whether you prefer a snap-on hard shell case or a simple sleeve, we've got you covered.

Here are the best cases for your MacBook Air with M2

Which is the best case for your MacBook Air with M2 chip?

The MacBook Air with M2 chip is one of the best MacBooks for most people, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. Protect your investment with a good case. Most of the cases on this list are snap-on hard shell cases, which you can keep on your laptop all of the time for maximum protection.

If you just want something very simple and basic, we like the MOSISO Compatible with MacBook Air M2 Chip Hard Shell Case. It doesn't come in fancy colors, just some simple neutrals, and it doesn't come with any other "stuff" along with it. If it's a bit too basic for you, you can always add decals to express your personality.

On the other hand, if you want something to gussy up your MacBook Air a bit more, check out the SanMuFly Compatible with MacBook Air M2 Chip Printed Pattern Plastic Matte Hard Shell. The designs are so beautiful and varied, you're sure to find one you like. It does come with some nice extras, such as a keyboard cover, screen protector, and dust plug.

If sleeves are more your preference, or you like to use one in addition to a hard shell, we've rounded up our favorites in our best sleeves for MacBook Air collection. If you have an older model MacBook Air, be sure to check out our list of best MacBook Air cases.