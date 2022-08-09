Best cases for MacBook Air with M2 in 2022
By Karen S Freeman published
Protect your lightweight beauty with a great case.
The MacBook Air with M2 sports a fabulous new design. It no longer has the wedge shape of previous models. Keep it looking like new and protect it from damage with a great case. Whether you prefer a snap-on hard shell case or a simple sleeve, we've got you covered.
Here are the best cases for your MacBook Air with M2
Just the basics
MOSISO covers the basics with this simple snap-on case. It comes in several neutral transparent and translucent colors, including Frost, which has a matte finish so you can barely tell it's there.
So many designs
If you like something with a bit more style, check out the many beautiful options available from SanMuFly. Your purchase also includes a screen protector, keyboard cover, and dust plug.
Clear choice
This case comes with a keyboard cover, screen protector, and USB-C to USB-A dongle. You can choose a clear option shown here or a couple of black options; transparency varies between them.
Nice kit
This one comes in several solid color options, most of which are fairly neutral. Your order includes a screen protector, keyboard cover, USB-C to USB-A dongle, and webcam cover.
Scratch resistant
The AiGoZhe comes in three neutral color options, each of which has a matte finish. Included with the case are a keyboard cover, dust plug, and screen protector film.
Sleeve option
If you prefer a sleeve over a hard shell snap-on case, or if you want to use both for extra protection, check out this handy bag that comes in several color options. Your M2 MacBook Air fits inside the main pocket, while two smaller zippered pockets hold your important accessories.
Which is the best case for your MacBook Air with M2 chip?
The MacBook Air with M2 chip is one of the best MacBooks for most people, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. Protect your investment with a good case. Most of the cases on this list are snap-on hard shell cases, which you can keep on your laptop all of the time for maximum protection.
If you just want something very simple and basic, we like the MOSISO Compatible with MacBook Air M2 Chip Hard Shell Case. It doesn't come in fancy colors, just some simple neutrals, and it doesn't come with any other "stuff" along with it. If it's a bit too basic for you, you can always add decals to express your personality.
On the other hand, if you want something to gussy up your MacBook Air a bit more, check out the SanMuFly Compatible with MacBook Air M2 Chip Printed Pattern Plastic Matte Hard Shell. The designs are so beautiful and varied, you're sure to find one you like. It does come with some nice extras, such as a keyboard cover, screen protector, and dust plug.
If sleeves are more your preference, or you like to use one in addition to a hard shell, we've rounded up our favorites in our best sleeves for MacBook Air collection. If you have an older model MacBook Air, be sure to check out our list of best MacBook Air cases.
Karen is a contributor to iMore.com as a writer, social media manager, and co-host of the iMore Show. She’s been writing about Apple since 2010 with a year-long break to work at an Apple Store as a product specialist. Before joining iMore in 2018, Karen wrote for AppAdvice and WatchAware. She’s an early adopter who used to wait in long lines on release days before pre-ordering made things much easier. Karen is a wife and mom (and dog mom) who is also a part-time teacher and occasional movie extra. She loves to travel the world and is always looking for portable tech and accessories so she can work from anywhere.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.