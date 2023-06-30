Don't miss out again! Wild $100 discount returns to Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air
It's back!
A couple of weeks ago we were blown away to see a $100 discount on Apple's brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air. One of the most exciting MacBooks in recent memory, it brings all of the great portability of the Air, the power of Apple silicon, and a fabulous new 15-inch display to a reasonably-priced package.
Seeing a discount of $100 on a $1299 MacBook just days after release is unheard of in these parts, especially before the Apple Prime Day deals have even begun.
The only thing more exciting and surprising is that this deal is now back! Like last time, this deal won't last forever, so if you missed out last time, you've got a second chance to correct that buyer's remorse.
$100 a brand new beast!
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch|
$1,299 $1,199 at Amazon
Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air is a delight in portable computing, boasting all the same great traits as the previous one but with a larger screen, the same battery life, and some brand-new speakers. A $100 discount on an Apple product this new is almost unheard of, so move fast!
In our 15-inch MacBook Air review, we were amazed by the new 15-inch display and the excellent performance of the M2 chip. Apple has managed to retain the same battery life despite the larger display, and in our view it's the perfect MacBook for nearly everyone, landing a 5-star rating just like its older, smaller sibling, the 13-inch MacBook Air.
This is the perfect MacBook for someone who needs portable power without splashing out on a heavyweight MacBook Pro. There are some great discounts across the Mac range in the run-up to Prime Day, but this is the best MacBook Prime Day deal we've seen so far when you consider that this product has only been out for a few short weeks.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers