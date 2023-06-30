Don't miss out again! Wild $100 discount returns to Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air

A couple of weeks ago we were blown away to see a $100 discount on Apple's brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air. One of the most exciting MacBooks in recent memory, it brings all of the great portability of the Air, the power of Apple silicon, and a fabulous new 15-inch display to a reasonably-priced package.

Seeing a discount of $100 on a $1299 MacBook just days after release is unheard of in these parts, especially before the Apple Prime Day deals have even begun.

The only thing more exciting and surprising is that this deal is now back! Like last time, this deal won't last forever, so if you missed out last time, you've got a second chance to correct that buyer's remorse.

$100 a brand new beast!

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch| $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air is a delight in portable computing, boasting all the same great traits as the previous one but with a larger screen, the same battery life, and some brand-new speakers. A $100 discount on an Apple product this new is almost unheard of, so move fast!

In our 15-inch MacBook Air review, we were amazed by the new 15-inch display and the excellent performance of the M2 chip. Apple has managed to retain the same battery life despite the larger display, and in our view it's the perfect MacBook for nearly everyone, landing a 5-star rating just like its older, smaller sibling, the 13-inch MacBook Air.

This is the perfect MacBook for someone who needs portable power without splashing out on a heavyweight MacBook Pro. There are some great discounts across the Mac range in the run-up to Prime Day, but this is the best MacBook Prime Day deal we've seen so far when you consider that this product has only been out for a few short weeks.