Save up to $249 on a MacBook at Amazon — huge discounts across M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro models

We love MacBooks here at iMore, with their svelte aluminum shells and powerful internals — but the high prices might make you look twice at adding one to your life. At the moment, however, Amazon just made those prices a whole lot more palatable, with massive discounts on both the M3 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The biggest savings are on the MacBook Pro models, where you can save up to $249. You’ll need to tick the little deal box under the price on the product page, which brings the extra $50 — if you don’t, then you’ll only save $200. There aren’t any hoops to jump through for the MacBook Air models, where you’ll save up to $150 without any extra steps.

MacBook savings galore

MacBook Air M2 | $999 $849 at Amazon $150 off the M2 MacBook Air doesn’t quite bring it to its lowest-ever price, but it gets awfully close. This deal is on all the colors as well, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to get the shade that you want.

MacBook Air M3 13-inch | $1,099 $999 at Amazon The M3 MacBook Air is the latest model from Apple, and this deal brings it within $10 of its previous lowest price. The 15-inch model also has a discount, but it’s not quite $100 off — only around $75.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch | $2,499 $2,249 at Amazon This is the best deal of the lot — a full $249 discount on the largest MacBook available. It’s a mega deal on one of the best MacBooks around and gets you buckets of power for less. Crucially, it’s only $50 away from its previous lowest price. There’s $250 off the MacBook Pro 14-inch as well, and both will need you to press the coupon button below the price to get the full discount.

There’s not much better than an incredible MacBook deal, netting you one of the best MacBooks around for less. If you’ve been umming and erring about whether you should pick up a new MacBook, then this could well be the best time for it — unless, of course, you want to add more specs to your MacBook. Then you’ll have to go straight to the Apple Store or a retailer like B&H Photo.