I bought this Prime Day MacBook Air before I even got out of bed this morning

My Mum is on the hunt for a replacement MacBook, or at least, she was until about 7 am this morning. My Mum uses her MacBook for light work, creating documents, reading emails, watching videos, and more.

She previously had an Intel MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, but as soon as she mentioned that she was in the market for a new one, there was only ever going to be one laptop that I recommended for her.

Released in 2020, the M1 MacBook Air was Apple's first-ever Air powered by Apple silicon. It is incredibly thin and light, which is perfect for my Mum as she carries it around during her day job, or around the house. It also has great battery life, routinely lasting all day so she doesn't need to have it plugged in to charge when she's using it, and Apple silicon provides all the power she needs. At just £779/$749, there's no greater laptop and no better price.

I was getting ready to buy this laptop in the Prime Day sales at its previous best price of $799/£799, so you can imagine my delight when I found that in both the US and the UK, Amazon had beaten that price when I woke up this morning.

Before I even left the comfort of my own bed this morning, I'd signed in to Amazon and fired through an order. The best part of Amazon Prime Day, asides from the great prices, is that nearly everything you buy arrives the next day.

The M1 MacBook Air is the iPhone SE of laptops, it might not be the one for you, but it is the laptop you'd buy for anyone you know who needs one that just works. don't wait though, as this is the best price we've seen on this and it likely won't be around for long. It's the best Prime Day MacBook deal going, and arguably the best Apple Prime Day deal this year.