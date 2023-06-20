M2 MacBook Air falls to stunning new low-price of $949

Apple recently unveiled its new 15-inch MacBook Air and generously lowered the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, but a new saving at B&H Photo has shaved even more off the price, bringing it to a new all-time low price of $949.

Right now the outlet is offering the 13-inch model in Midnight with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage for just $949, which is $50 less than the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model previously.

With Amazon Prime Day still weeks away it's hard to see this deal being topped anytime soon.

M2 MacBook Air's lowest-ever price

MacBook Air M2 | $1199 $949 at B&H Photo This is a stunning saving and a new all-time low on one of Apple's best MacBooks. If you don't need the 15-inch model, there's never been a better time to buy!

Apple's M2 MacBook Air delivered a major upgrade to the Air line when it was unveiled last year. It sports an all-new design that is squarer, and it offers the more powerful M2 Apple silicon chip, bringing big performance boosts over the M1.

In our M2 MacBook Air review, we praised it for its smarter new industrial design, its excellent build quality, and the power of M2. It's definitely one of the best MacBooks you can buy for portable computing thanks to its lightweight design and all-day battery life.

If you don't want to stretch to that price tag, there's also an amazing deal to be had on the old M1 MacBook Air model, currently just $799 at Amazon, again the lowest price that model has ever sold for.

B&H's deal also offers saving when you bundle up an external keyboard, but the offer ends on June 21, so move fast!