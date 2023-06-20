This M1 MacBook Air deal for $799 is better than any Windows laptop ahead of Prime Day

If need a laptop right now for anything except intensive graphics work, photo editing, and video editing, then the M1 MacBook Air from 2020 is still the absolute top dog when it comes to value for money in a laptop.

Apple silicon changed the game when it came to laptop processors, and the M1 changed the game when it came to MacBook Air. Whilst it has since been surpassed by Apple's M2 MacBook Air and the exciting new 15-inch MacBook Air, for several years the 13-inch M1 beast was the best MacBook when it came to value for money, and arguably, it still is.

The best laptop. Ever.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 now $799 at Amazon The perfect MacBook for everyone, the MacBook Air M1 packs in some great features for an excellent price. The Retina display is still incredible, and the M1 chip continues to show just how strong Apple silicon is. The keyboard is nice and clicky, and the thin aluminum shell makes it eminently skippable into most bags and backpacks. This price is the same price we saw over the Prime Day sales last year - it was a great deal then, and it's still a great deal now.

This 13-inch laptop is extremely light and thin, so it's very portable. It's also powered by Apple's M1 chip. Apple silicon is Apple's answer to chips from Intel and AMD, and the company currently leads the way when it comes to efficiency and battery life, as well as performance-per-watt. With that in mind, the laptop was an immense buy at its usual $999 price tag. At this unreal discount of just $799, it's the bargain of the century.

For $799 you can get a 256GB SSD MacBook Air in any of the three colors, along with 8GB of unified memory. The 13.3-inch Retina display is a joy to work on, and this laptop is perfect for anyone who wants to do computing on the go.

It boasts an astonishing 18 hours of battery life, and will also provide plenty of power for Apple's newest software, macOS Sonoma.