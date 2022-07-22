M2 MacBook Air scratching? You're not alone

Multiple users of Apple's new M2 MacBook Air seem to be reporting that the new laptop's aluminum finish is quite prone to scratching, especially the new Midnight color.

The new M2 MacBook Air might be the best MacBook the company has ever created, however, some early adopters are starting to notice a problem that has plagued Apple products since the dawn of aluminum, scratching and wear of the original color.

It popped up last week when Twitter's Parker Ortolani noticed some slight wear in the review of iJustine's Midnight MacBook Air, but now more and more people are reporting the issue.

'Tis but a scratch

You can already see the edges around the USB-C ports in iJustine’s video of the midnight Air turning silver… 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZTPqXZltlNJuly 14, 2022 See more

An almost identical issue was reported by ZONEofTECH, who said "the new midnight color does scuff super easily," noting the damage on the USB-C port "after literally one use."

The M2 MacBook Air looks more stunning that I thought! Sadly, the new midnight color does scuff super easily. That’s the USB-C port after literally 1 use. pic.twitter.com/zG2TssMHrfJuly 15, 2022 See more

The issue has also been noted by Marques Brownlee in his M2 Macbook Air review at around 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

The issue was so bad for iCaveDave that he made an entire video dedicated to the problem.

The scratching is not something we noticed in our own review unit but definitely seems to be more prominent in the darker color options because the exposed aluminum underneath is more noticeable. However, even the light colors are proving problematic for some.

M2 MacBook Air ‘scratchgate’ could be the next controversy to hit Apple https://t.co/Ju66JAW2ZWJuly 21, 2022 See more

As noted the problem of scratching anodized Apple products isn't new, and has happened previously on devices like the iPod nano and famously the iPhone 5. It's an unfortunate risk you take when buying a darker color when it comes to the new M2 MacBook Air, and might be enough to make some users think twice about their choice or buying it at all.