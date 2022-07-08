Best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2 iMore 2022
The latest MacBook Air with the M2 chip is Apple's most powerful but lightweight MacBook Air yet. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, you'll want to take this delightful computer with you everywhere. It should fit into any 13-inch laptop sleeve, even ones made for other laptops. Keep it safe from life's little mishaps in one of the best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2.
- Nice price and color selection: MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook
- Extra functionality: Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve
- Eco-friendly: Incase compact sleeve with BIONIC
- Get a handle on it: Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case
- Woven look: BAGSMART Laptop Sleeve
- Rustic luxury: WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air
- Tougher option: FINPAC Hard Laptop Sleeve Case for MacBook Pro/MacBook Air
- Luxury leather and wool: Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook
- Multi-functional: HYZUO 13 in Laptop Sleeve Case with Stand Feature
- And your little bag, too: Inateck 12.3-13 Inch Laptop Case Sleeve 360° Protection Compatible with 13 inch MacBook Air M2
- Over the shoulder: TiMOVO 13.3 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case
- Get organized: MoKo 13.3 Inch Laptop Carrying Sleeve Bag
Nice price and color selection: MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBookStaff Pick
The simple padded MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook does the job and doesn't cost a lot. In our review, we noted how much we loved the dozens of colors from which to choose — you'll be sure to find one you love. A convenient zippered pocket on the front holds a few accessories too!
Extra functionality: Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve
We like that Moshi's Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve is more than just a sleeve. In our review, we show how it also acts as a stand, holding your MacBook Air at a 15-degree angle for a more ergonomic typing position.
Eco-friendly: Incase compact sleeve with BIONIC
I often travel with the nicely designed and earth-friendly Incase Compact Sleeve with BIONIC. It fits MacBook Pro quite snugly, so it'll fit the MacBook Air with room to spare. It's designed with BIONIC yarn, which is created from plastic pollution that's been recovered from the sea.
Get a handle on it: Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case
An extra-thick ridge all the way around gives your MacBook Air 360-degree protection with this handy sleeve. A convenient handle on top makes it easy to carry or stash into a larger bag. Keep your accessories organized with the large zippered pocket on the side.
Woven look: BAGSMART Laptop Sleeve
The appealing woven pattern sets this sleeve apart. The exterior fabric is water-resistant, while the interior fabric is fluffy and soft. Plus, the price point is pleasing.
Rustic luxury: WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air
Our review of the WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air sings the praises of its premium full-grain leather exterior, plush microfiber interior, and corner cut-outs for charging. WaterField has released a version specifically for the M2 MacBook Air.
Tougher option: FINPAC Hard Laptop Sleeve Case for MacBook Pro/MacBook Air
If you're looking for a bit more protection, this semi-hard EVA case might be the one for you. The interior is thickly padded and the outer fabric is water-resistant. It comes in a handful of solid colors and trendy patterns.
Luxury leather and wool: Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook
The wool interior sets this luxury leather sleeve apart from most others, as described in our review of the Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook. Like all leather, this Scandinavian vegetable-tanned full-grain leather develops a warm patina over time.
Multi-functional: HYZUO 13 in Laptop Sleeve Case with Stand Feature
This envelope-style sleeve comes in many colors and has three layers of protection for your M2 MacBook Air. The case can be converted into a stand. Included with your purchase is a small accessory bag, perfect for your charger and other peripherals.
And your little bag, too: Inateck 12.3-13 Inch Laptop Case Sleeve 360° Protection Compatible with 13 inch MacBook Air M2
Ultra-thick edges and water-resistant fabric protect your MacBook Air beautifully. A side pocket on the outside stows a few slender accessories and your order includes a second small bag for other items.
Over the shoulder: TiMOVO 13.3 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case
With a long strap that can be worn over your shoulder, you can take this convenient sleeve case anywhere. Choose from a handful of colorful options in both solids and patterns. It has a large front pocket with many compartments for storing and organizing all of your accessories too.
Get organized: MoKo 13.3 Inch Laptop Carrying Sleeve Bag
This attractive bag has a carrying handle on top and a large accessory pocket on the front that's further divided into many compartments. The exterior fabric is water-resistant, the interior is fluffy, and there's thick padding sandwiched in between.
Which of the best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2 should you buy?
Our first impressions of the MacBook Air with M2 were quite positive, as this model marks a whole new look for Apple's lightest laptop lineup. It's certainly one of the best Macs you can buy now. Obviously, you'll want to keep it protected when you're taking it on the go.
If you just want something basic and inexpensive but still nicely padded and attractive, go for the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook. It comes in so many colors and has a handy zippered pocket for small, flat accessories like chargers. The outer layer is polyester for resisting outside elements, the middle layer is spongy to cushion against drops and bumps, and the inner layer is a fluffy faux-fur to cradle your MacBook Air in softness. We like that it's slim and lightweight, so it won't bulk up that featherweight laptop too much.
A more luxurious option we love is the minimalist beauty WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air. It's crafted from high-quality full-grain leather in San Francisco. Like all leather products, this sleeve will develop a rich patina over time. The interior is lined with a soft, plush microfiber to keep your MacBook Air safe from scratches. A discreet cutout allows you to charge your MacBook Air without removing it from the sleeve.
