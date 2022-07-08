Best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2 iMore 2022

The latest MacBook Air with the M2 chip is Apple's most powerful but lightweight MacBook Air yet. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, you'll want to take this delightful computer with you everywhere. It should fit into any 13-inch laptop sleeve, even ones made for other laptops. Keep it safe from life's little mishaps in one of the best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2.

Which of the best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2 should you buy?

Our first impressions of the MacBook Air with M2 were quite positive, as this model marks a whole new look for Apple's lightest laptop lineup. It's certainly one of the best Macs you can buy now. Obviously, you'll want to keep it protected when you're taking it on the go.

If you just want something basic and inexpensive but still nicely padded and attractive, go for the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook. It comes in so many colors and has a handy zippered pocket for small, flat accessories like chargers. The outer layer is polyester for resisting outside elements, the middle layer is spongy to cushion against drops and bumps, and the inner layer is a fluffy faux-fur to cradle your MacBook Air in softness. We like that it's slim and lightweight, so it won't bulk up that featherweight laptop too much.

A more luxurious option we love is the minimalist beauty WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air. It's crafted from high-quality full-grain leather in San Francisco. Like all leather products, this sleeve will develop a rich patina over time. The interior is lined with a soft, plush microfiber to keep your MacBook Air safe from scratches. A discreet cutout allows you to charge your MacBook Air without removing it from the sleeve.