Best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2 iMore 2022

The latest MacBook Air with the M2 chip is Apple's most powerful but lightweight MacBook Air yet. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, you'll want to take this delightful computer with you everywhere. It should fit into any 13-inch laptop sleeve, even ones made for other laptops. Keep it safe from life's little mishaps in one of the best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2.

Mosiso sleeve

Nice price and color selection: MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook

Staff Pick

The simple padded MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook does the job and doesn't cost a lot. In our review, we noted how much we loved the dozens of colors from which to choose — you'll be sure to find one you love. A convenient zippered pocket on the front holds a few accessories too!

$14 at Amazon
Moshi Muse Laptop Sleeve Render Cropped

Extra functionality: Moshi Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve

We like that Moshi's Muse 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve is more than just a sleeve. In our review, we show how it also acts as a stand, holding your MacBook Air at a 15-degree angle for a more ergonomic typing position.

Incase Compact Sleeve With Bionic Render Cropped

Eco-friendly: Incase compact sleeve with BIONIC

I often travel with the nicely designed and earth-friendly Incase Compact Sleeve with BIONIC. It fits MacBook Pro quite snugly, so it'll fit the MacBook Air with room to spare. It's designed with BIONIC yarn, which is created from plastic pollution that's been recovered from the sea.

$50 at Amazon
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case Render Cropped

Get a handle on it: Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case

An extra-thick ridge all the way around gives your MacBook Air 360-degree protection with this handy sleeve. A convenient handle on top makes it easy to carry or stash into a larger bag. Keep your accessories organized with the large zippered pocket on the side.

$22 at Amazon
Bagsmart Laptop Sleeve Render Cropped

Woven look: BAGSMART Laptop Sleeve

The appealing woven pattern sets this sleeve apart. The exterior fabric is water-resistant, while the interior fabric is fluffy and soft. Plus, the price point is pleasing.

$14 at Amazon
Vero Sleeve for MacBook from Waterfield Designs

Rustic luxury: WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air

Our review of the WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air sings the praises of its premium full-grain leather exterior, plush microfiber interior, and corner cut-outs for charging. WaterField has released a version specifically for the M2 MacBook Air.

From $119 at WaterField
Finpac Hard Laptop Sleeve Case Macbook Render Cropped

Tougher option: FINPAC Hard Laptop Sleeve Case for MacBook Pro/MacBook Air

If you're looking for a bit more protection, this semi-hard EVA case might be the one for you. The interior is thickly padded and the outer fabric is water-resistant. It comes in a handful of solid colors and trendy patterns.

From $22 at Amazon
Woolnut Leather And Wool Folio Macbook Air Render Cropped

Luxury leather and wool: Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook

The wool interior sets this luxury leather sleeve apart from most others, as described in our review of the Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook. Like all leather, this Scandinavian vegetable-tanned full-grain leather develops a warm patina over time.

Hyzuo 13 In Laptop Sleeve Case With Stand Render Cropped

Multi-functional: HYZUO 13 in Laptop Sleeve Case with Stand Feature

This envelope-style sleeve comes in many colors and has three layers of protection for your M2 MacBook Air. The case can be converted into a stand. Included with your purchase is a small accessory bag, perfect for your charger and other peripherals.

$23 at Amazon
Inateck Laptop Case Sleeve With 360 Degree Protection Render Cropped

And your little bag, too: Inateck 12.3-13 Inch Laptop Case Sleeve 360° Protection Compatible with 13 inch MacBook Air M2

Ultra-thick edges and water-resistant fabric protect your MacBook Air beautifully. A side pocket on the outside stows a few slender accessories and your order includes a second small bag for other items.

$30 at Amazon
Timovo 13.3 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case Render Cropped

Over the shoulder: TiMOVO 13.3 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case

With a long strap that can be worn over your shoulder, you can take this convenient sleeve case anywhere. Choose from a handful of colorful options in both solids and patterns. It has a large front pocket with many compartments for storing and organizing all of your accessories too.

From $23 at Amazon
Moko 13.3 Inch Laptop Carrying Sleeve Render Cropped

Get organized: MoKo 13.3 Inch Laptop Carrying Sleeve Bag

This attractive bag has a carrying handle on top and a large accessory pocket on the front that's further divided into many compartments. The exterior fabric is water-resistant, the interior is fluffy, and there's thick padding sandwiched in between.

From $10 at Amazon

Which of the best sleeves for MacBook Air with M2 should you buy?

Our first impressions of the MacBook Air with M2 were quite positive, as this model marks a whole new look for Apple's lightest laptop lineup. It's certainly one of the best Macs you can buy now. Obviously, you'll want to keep it protected when you're taking it on the go.

If you just want something basic and inexpensive but still nicely padded and attractive, go for the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve for MacBook. It comes in so many colors and has a handy zippered pocket for small, flat accessories like chargers. The outer layer is polyester for resisting outside elements, the middle layer is spongy to cushion against drops and bumps, and the inner layer is a fluffy faux-fur to cradle your MacBook Air in softness. We like that it's slim and lightweight, so it won't bulk up that featherweight laptop too much.

A more luxurious option we love is the minimalist beauty WaterField Designs VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air. It's crafted from high-quality full-grain leather in San Francisco. Like all leather products, this sleeve will develop a rich patina over time. The interior is lined with a soft, plush microfiber to keep your MacBook Air safe from scratches. A discreet cutout allows you to charge your MacBook Air without removing it from the sleeve.

