M2 MacBook Pro videos and reviews are live — here are the first impressions

The very first videos, reviews, and unboxings of the all-new MacBook Pro with M2 are here.

The Verge MacBook Pro review

Apple’s new MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Max has exactly one significant upgrade from the 2021 model: a more powerful chip.

The Verge MacBook Pro Review

Six Colors

"More of the same, in a good way"

Six Colors MacBook Pro Review

GQ

"With the added oomph of Apple's latest M2 Pro and Max chips, the MacBook Pro is more imperious than ever before"

GQ MacBook Pro review

Tom's Guide

The new MacBook Pro is hands-down the world's fastest 14-inch laptop with Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Epic battery life makes it nearly perfect for creative pros

Tom's Guide MacBook Pro review

TechRadar

The MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) is another triumph from Apple. The company is clearly comfortable with making its own chips, and while the 2023 model isn’t the gaming-changing revelation that the 2021 model was, it remains an incredibly powerful workstation laptop with an industry-leading screen and battery life.

TechRadar MacBook Pro review

All new M2 MacBook Pro

Apple's new M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. It sports the same form factor as the M1 MacBook Pro, with all the same ports and the same Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz ProMotion display for vibrant visuals and a high refresh rate.

Big gains come under the hood, however, with the new M2 Pro clocking faster speeds than the M1 Max in benchmarking. The M2 Max is also fast but excels in terms of graphics performance rather than pure CPU performance.

The new MacBook is available to pre-order now before it is released tomorrow.