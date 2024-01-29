M3 MacBook Air and new iPad Pro have entered production, with a launch set for the end of March

Apple is currently busy preparing for the Vision Pro to go on sale on February 2. The company isn't going to rest much after that, it appears. We have already had rumors about a new M3 MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro, and it looks like we may get to see these two devices launch at the end of March.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that we may be headed for another March Apple Event. Apple has apparently already started producing the M3 MacBook Air and the new redesigned iPad Pro, with OLED screens this time around, which he expects to be the next Apple devices to be launched.

A refresh for Mac, an overhaul for iPad

Apple didn't do much with the iPad in 2023, but it has plans to do a lot in 2024. The entire lineup is expected to get refreshed. The iPad Pro looks like it'll be the first, alongside the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air.

Gurman wrote, "I’m told these machines are likely to come out around the end of March — and that the new iPad Pros and 13-inch MacBook Air are already deep in production overseas. The first beta version of iOS 17.4 has also given us a few additional clues. It references some new iPad accessories — there are fresh Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils on the way — in addition to a possible landscape Face ID camera on the new iPad Pros."

The MacBook Air refresh is likely going to be a spec bump to the M3 chip, but the iPad Pro is set to get a redesign, complete with OLED screens. The displays will be a first for iPad. Gurman also noted that new iPad accessories are likely going to be launched alongwith.

We don't know yet if the event will be limited to these two devices or if we'll be getting some more, but the latter is likely. We should hear more in the coming weeks.