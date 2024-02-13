MacBook Air M1 is back down to its lowest price, but only if you know where to look

The MacBook Air M1 might not be the most powerful MacBook that money can buy, but it is still the slimmest, and, in some people's eyes, the most attractive — and now you can nab one for its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Be aware, however, as the price you initially see on the page is not the price you should be paying. Instead, you’ll have to search the page for a helpful little tick box so that you can save the extra $149 on top of the already present $100 discount: And we know just where to find it.

MacBook Air M1 $250 off at Amazon

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon This MacBook Air M1 price has been seen a few times, mostly over last year's sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day. It remains an excellent saving and nets you a massive discount on one of Apple’s most popular laptops.

The trick to getting the deal is a simple one — it’s not all that hidden or hard to find. It is, however, easy to miss, as while it sits just below the price, it is very small. While the price on the product page over on Amazon says that the MacBook Air M1 is $899, just pan your mouse down and find the little ‘coupon’ tick box, and then add the extra $149 discount so that you can get the best price of $749. Sneaky Amazon, very sneaky.

Now that you know where to look you can get that great deal on the MacBook, and then enjoy the surprisingly powerful fruits of your labor. While it might not be a portable powerhouse like the MacBook Pro or the later MacBook Air M2, it’s perfect for doing some writing, spreadsheet surfing, or Netflix watching on the go. The M1 is still a sweet little chip that doesn’t need fans to stay cool in the MacBook Air, so you’ll have a super quiet machine too — just don’t expect to edit 4K video or play Baldur’s Gate 3 and you’ll be okay.