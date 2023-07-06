MacBook Air was an impostor! Don't get caught out by this early Prime Day deal fail

If you know me at all, you know that I am properly passionate about the M1 MacBook Air. Despite recently celebrating its third birthday, it remains one of the best MacBooks you can buy for all-round everyday use. At its usual sale price of $799, it is perhaps the best value you can obtain from a single Apple purchase.

You can imagine my horror then when I woke up this morning to find the price has jumped back up to $869, or even $899 for certain colors.

Price tracking indicates that this MacBook has spent more time at its sale price of $799 than it has at its normal price of $999, and even this new impostor price of $869 over the last six months. In my expert opinion, no one should be paying $869 for this laptop, especially given that Amazon Prime Day, which kicks off on July 11, is likely to see an even better price than the usual $799 sale target. If you're looking to splash your cash on a MacBook right now, there's a much better deal on the M2 MacBook Air that will only cost you slightly more, otherwise, you should wait.

Don't get caught out

If you're happy to spend a bit more on a MacBook Air than the current price of the M1, or you don't want to tie yourself to a three-year-old model, then I'd recommend the excellent M2 MacBook Air, currently available in Midnight from B&H Photo for just $979.

In our 13-inch MacBook Air review we lauded its fantastic new design and the power and efficiency of the M2 chip. This laptop also comes with MagSafe and some other improvements over the M1. So, if you don't mind pushing the boat out, go for this model.

If you're heart-set on an M1 MacBook Air, stay tuned to our best Prime Day MacBook deals page, and we'll be sure to let you know when the price comes back down.