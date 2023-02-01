Massive 20.5-inch foldable MacBook again rumored for 2025

Rumors of a 20-inch foldable MacBook are again circulating following reports of a foldable iPad arriving as soon as 2024.

While that 2024 foldable iPad isn't something that DSCC analyst Ross Young has heard anything about, he believes that a 20.5-inch foldable MacBook is still in the works.

What's more, Young says that he expects Apple to announce that new MacBook in 2025 — a full year after we'd been told a bendy iPad would arrive.

BendyBook

While analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already believes that a foldable tablet will debut in 2024, Young weighed in via Twitter to say that he had not heard anything about such a product. Instead, Young reiterated a previous report that a foldable laptop is working through Apple's development process.

Have heard about a 20.5” foldable notebook for 2025, but nothing about a foldable iPad for 2024. Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company…January 31, 2023 See more

This isn't the first time that we've heard of such a thing, of course. Young was pointing towards a foldable MacBook coming in 2025 back in February 2022 — a full year ago.

There are still plenty of questions about what a foldable MacBook would look like, not to mention how it would work. But we can say right now that it would probably be the best MacBook to date — although we can't imagine it being cheap by any stretch of the imagination.

As for the foldable tablet report from Kuo, young perhaps mischievously suggested that the rumor might be good public relations for the company said to be tasked with working on its hinge.

All of this comes hot on the heels of the release of Apple's updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro products. Both now offer the upgraded M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, although there are no external changes to speak of.

If Apple really is going to launch a foldable notebook, that 16-inch MacBook Pro looks a good bet to us.