OLED MacBook delayed until 2027, but a revolutionary iPad is coming next year

A new industry report from The Elec cites Omdia research, which claims that "Apple has maintained the release date of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) iPad to 2024, but has postponed the OLED MacBook release plan to 2027."

According to the report, Apple's iPad Pro will get an OLED upgrade for both its 11-inch and 13-inch models, with production beginning in the first quarter of next year.

While the dream of an OLED MacBook is still a long way off, rumors of an OLED upgrade for the iPad remain fervent. The Elec claims the new devices will use LTPO technology, the same used in the Apple Watch and iPhone, to enable a variable refresh rate and the always-on display of Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro.

Aside from this report, the new OLED iPad Pro has been tipped for a 2024 release by top insiders Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, both ultra-reliable sources of Apple's future plans. Gurman says that, as a result, there will be no new iPad Pro released in 2023, with "spring 2024" the earliest we can expect the "major change."

OLED will vastly improve the vibrancy and quality of the iPad's display while also increasing efficiency and possibly making the device thinner and lighter.

