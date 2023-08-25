Save $200 as MacBook Air 15-inch reaches it’s lowest price ever

Dropping to its lowest-ever price, there’s now a $200 saving on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It’s one of our favorite Apple releases of the year, and you’re unlikely to see a lower price than this one for some time. Five stars from us for the laptop, $200 off at Amazon. The perfect blend.

MacBook Air 15-inch at its lowest ever price

MacBook Air 15-inch | $1299 $1099 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 15-inch is the latest in the MacBook Air line, and comes equipped with some great specs to go with its larger screen. This deal is the best we’ve seen on the laptop so far, with a massive $200 saving. That’s on all colors, but only on the 8GB RAM option. Go for more RAM and you won’t save any money.

The MacBook Air is a stunning piece of hardware — even if it is just the 13-inch MacBook Air with a bigger screen. It’s incredibly slim, and the M2 processor at its heart makes sure that you’ll be multitasking and even playing some lightweight games with no problems at all.

It might not be the portable powerhouse of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch, but for those looking for a less expensive computer that will do everything they need, it’s a great option.

The model in the sale is the base model 8GB RAM version. That means that you’ll have plenty of RAM for lighter workloads, as well as enough battery life to last you through a long workday. For browsing the web it’ll be perfect too, especially with that larger screen.

The larger screen is really the star of the show here, and it is a stunner. Its 15-inch size is a great midpoint without being too big to be portable, and it’s just the right size to get more work done than you might on a slightly smaller screen. It’s bright, colorful, and pin-sharp — the only thing you might want is a slightly higher refresh rate, like the one you might find on its more expensive Pro counterparts.

MacBook Air 15-inch: Should you buy one?

At this price? It’s a no-brainer, particularly if you’ve had your eye on one for a little while. It’s a stunning machine, as we’ve said above, and this price makes it the same price as the MacBook Air 13-inch.

If you’re looking for the perfect large-screen portable Mac, then this is the only way to go — and you’re not going to find a price lower than this for some time.