The 15-inch MacBook Air returns to its lowest-ever price weeks before Black Friday

While the MacBook Pro lineup received updates in the form of the brand-new M3 chips, Amazon has been busy reducing the price of MacBooks that are already on site — that means a big discount on the MacBook Air 15-inch, saving you a massive $250 on full price.

That brings the mid-size MacBook back down to its lowest price, last seen in early October. If you’re looking for a new MacBook Air then this could well be the time to buy one — even with Black Friday on the way.

MacBook Air 15-inch back at lowest ever price

MacBook Air 15-inch | $1299 $1049 at Amazon The five-star MacBook Air 15-inch is one of the best MacBooks in a great format — perfectly portable and with a decently large screen. This deal brings it back to its lowest price ever, with a monster $250 saving.

The MacBook Air 15-inch is one of the best laptops that Apple has released this year. That super slim and sleek MacBook Air frame means you can slip it into any bag with ease, while the 15-inch screen is large enough to do more work on than its smaller cousin.

This deal isn’t a new lowest price, but it brings it back to one that we’ve only seen once before for a short time. We’re hoping that there’s an even lower price over Black Friday, but you shouldn’t let that stop you from grabbing one now.

We can hope all we want, but this is still a fairly new laptop, and this a very low price. It’s unlikely that Black Friday will have a new lowest price for the MacBook Air, so you can rest somewhat easy that you won’t end up wishing you’d waited — if anything, stock might run out before then so you may well be better off buying now.