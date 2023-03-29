This M1 MacBook Pro is £300 off in the Amazon UK Spring sale

Apple rocked the computing world back in 2020 when it unveiled its stunning M1 chip and three new Macs powered by the all-new Apple silicon. Despite going on for two-and-a-half years old, the M1 MacBook range is still a potent mobile computing force, and thanks to newer predecessors there are some great deals to be had.

None more so than this 2020 M1 MacBook Pro that is a whopping 20% off in the Amazon UK Spring sale, down to just £1,199 instead of £1,499. That's a great saving on one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever made.

M1 MacBook Pro for 20% less

(opens in new tab) M1 MacBook Pro 2020 (512GB) | £1,499 £1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With its powerful M1 chip, 512GB of solid-state storage, and 8GB of RAM, the M1 MacBook Pro from 2020 is a solid computing choice for anyone who needs portable power for school, work, and more. While it's not enough for intensive graphic design and processor-heavy tasks, its active cooling makes it a more potent option than the MacBook Air.

The M1 Apple silicon chip was Apple's first attempt at creating its own in-house computer processor. Based on the formidable power behind iPhone, the chip boasts class-leading efficiency when it comes to power draw vs performance. That means you'll get snappy app loading times, speedy web browsing, and more all while enjoying all-day battery life.

This deal is specifically for the 512GB model in silver, so you'll also have plenty of storage for all your files. If you want something even more portable for less money, there is also a great range of iPad deals in the same Amazon Spring sale, including 30% off the iPad Pro as well as savings on the 10.2-inch iPad and the iPad Air.

Amazon's Spring sale end on the 29th so move fast! What's more, Amazon has guaranteed prices through April 5, so if the price drops any further in the next few days amazon will refund you the difference, so if you need a MacBook right now you've nothing to lose!