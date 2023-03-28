Apple's iPad Pro is 30% off in this UK Amazon Spring sale

For the next couple of days, Amazon UK is holding a flash Spring Sale, giving us some of the best discounts on Apple products we've ever seen at the outlet. Apple's iPad Pro is the best iPad out there, but its high price tag makes it a difficult purchase for most.



So how does a 30% reduction of £550 sound? Right now you can get the 2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB) for £1,349 instead of £1,899. If you don't want cellular capability, there's also 20% off the regular Wi-Fi model. Apple's ninth-generation iPad and the iPad Air are also on sale, check them out!

iPad Pro with £550 off!

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro M1 11-inch | £1,899 £1,349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's iPad Pro packs the powerful M1 Apple silicon chip, and this one comes with a whopping 2TB of storage for all the apps, videos, movies, and more you could ever possibly need.

The 2021 iPad Pro is still an absolute powerhouse of a tablet if the M2 version from 2022 is out of your price bracket. It has a Liquid Retina display and ProMotion, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling and gaming. It also features a 12MP camera, and the cellular version gives you 5G for on-the-go connectivity.

24% off the 10.2-inch iPad

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2 | £519 £396 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The 10.2-inch tablet is still an immensely popular option thanks to its great low price. This cellular version with 64GB of storage is now even cheaper with more than £100 off its already-low price tag. For that, you get Apple Pencil compatibility, a 10.2-inch display, and more. Thanks to its Home Button, it's a great device for less tech-savvy folks including the elderly, as well as young children thanks to its headphone jack.

15% off the iPad Air

(opens in new tab) iPad Air 2020 | £649 £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get a massive £100 off the 2020 iPad Air in Silver, with 64GB of storage and cellular capability. Sporting the snappy A14 processor and a Liquid Retina 10.9-inch display, this tablet is great for on-the-go productivity and viewing thanks to its light weight. It also has Touch ID and a 12MP camera, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and 4G.

You can save even more on these iPads through Amazon by trading in an older device with the company, which is offering up to £230 against your purchase. The Spring Sale event ends on March 29, so move fast.