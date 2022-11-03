This year's Black Friday MacBook Pro deals might genuinely be good for once - here's why

Something strange happened on the way to Apple introducing new MacBook Pro modes this fall — it didn't. Although this bit of news/non-news is bad for anyone hoping to purchase a laptop with an Apple M2 Pro or Apple M2 Max chip ahead of the end of the year, it's likely a time for celebration for everyone else.

Because there's no new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro on the market this fall, the existing models will probably see deep discounts during Black Friday, and here's why.

What happened

It looked like Apple would release MacBook Pro (2022) models to finish the year. However, during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in late October, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed its product lineup was "set" for the holiday buying season. Soon after, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple had decided to wait until spring to release new Macs, presumably updated MacBook Pro models.

This news was a surprise, as you'd have to go back to 2018 to find a year where Apple didn't release a MacBook Pro in the fall. That year, new models were announced in July.

Why you should still consider the MacBook Pro (2021)

There's so much to love about the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which I noted in our MacBook Pro (2021) review, starting with their advanced chip options. Both feature an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, improved camera, and ProMotion. Both models also saw the return of legacy ports, including an SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, and three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports.

All these changes enabled Apple to give the models slimmer bezels. Early on, some were concerned about each model's camera notch. And yet, during my testing, it didn't bother me. The design means the menu bar is higher on the screen, allowing more room for the apps below. Some design trickery allows the notch to go away whenever you view a full-screen video or use full-screen mode.

One year in, I still love my 14-inch MacBook Pro, and I can work up to 11 hours without charging it. If that doesn't sound like enough time for you, consider the 16-inch model, which promises up to 14 hours between charges.

What about the 2022 MacBook Pro models

When Apple does replace the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it's important to note there probably won't be that many changes made. Instead, they will contain better chips, which means improved GPU and memory options. And yet, we don't expect to see any overall design changes, so the 2023 models will look just like the 2021 models they will place.

Ultimately you have a choice: wait and spend full price on a new MacBook Pro model or order one of the current ones in the coming weeks when you should find great discounts.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

We'll continue to post new Black Friday MacBook deals in the coming weeks. Come back often to see what we uncover. They'll be coming fast and furiously between now and Cyber Monday, November 28.

In the meantime, check out these deals, which I discovered at the time of this writing:

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch 1TB SSD | $2199 $1899 At B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The 1TB option here is massive, letting you store a great number of apps and files. Over at B&H Photo, you can save $300 off this configuration, making it at least a little more affordable.