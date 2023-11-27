Transform your Mac and your desk with this Cyber Monday mechanical keyboard
Popping color.
The Logitech POP Keys will add some color and a fantastic keyboard to your desk for $66.50 this Cyber Monday — that's over 30% off!
Logitech makes awesome Mac accessories, and the Logitech POP Keys is a great option for anyone looking to purchase their first mechanical keyboard.
The Logitech POP is a Bluetooth keyboard with multi-device support so you can easily switch between your Mac and your iPad. You can also have some fun with swappable emoji keys that work with Windows and macOS.
The battery life is seriously impressive too, Logitech claims that the POP has a 3-year battery life on a single charge which will allow the keyboard to endure up to 50 million strokes.
30% off the Logitech POP Keys
Logitech POP |
$99 $66.50 at Amazon
Save $33.50 on this colorful Logitech mechanical keyboard with a typewriter vibe. This is a great Cyber Monday deal for anyone wanting their first mechanical keyboard. Make sure to check the coupon for that extra $3.50 off.
There are so many mechanical keyboards to choose from nowadays, but those looking for an easy to setup peripheral that works with the Mac should look no further than the Logitech POP Keys with its punchy colors and small footprint.
Cyber Monday is ending in just a few hours, so make sure to check out our best Cyber Monday deals and pick up some new tech before it's too late.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
