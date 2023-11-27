Transform your Mac and your desk with this Cyber Monday mechanical keyboard

The Logitech POP Keys will add some color and a fantastic keyboard to your desk for $66.50 this Cyber Monday — that's over 30% off!

Logitech makes awesome Mac accessories, and the Logitech POP Keys is a great option for anyone looking to purchase their first mechanical keyboard.

The Logitech POP is a Bluetooth keyboard with multi-device support so you can easily switch between your Mac and your iPad. You can also have some fun with swappable emoji keys that work with Windows and macOS.

The battery life is seriously impressive too, Logitech claims that the POP has a 3-year battery life on a single charge which will allow the keyboard to endure up to 50 million strokes.

30% off the Logitech POP Keys

Logitech POP | $99 $66.50 at Amazon Save $33.50 on this colorful Logitech mechanical keyboard with a typewriter vibe. This is a great Cyber Monday deal for anyone wanting their first mechanical keyboard. Make sure to check the coupon for that extra $3.50 off.

There are so many mechanical keyboards to choose from nowadays, but those looking for an easy to setup peripheral that works with the Mac should look no further than the Logitech POP Keys with its punchy colors and small footprint.

