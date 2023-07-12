Transform your Mac and your desk with this Prime Day mechanical keyboard

The Logitech POP Keys is a fun and colorful mechanical keyboard that will brighten up any desk setup thanks to its range of color options. And for Prime Day, you can save $30 and get this great keyboard option for $69.

The Logitech POP is a Bluetooth keyboard with multi-device support so you can easily switch between your Mac and your iPad. You can also have some fun with swappable emoji keys that work with Windows and macOS.

The battery life is seriously impressive too, Logitech claims that the POP has a 3-year battery life on a single charge which will allow the keyboard to endure up to 50 million strokes.

30% off the Logitech POP

Logitech POP | $99 $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this colorful Logitech mechanical keyboard with a typewriter vibe. This is a great Prime Day deal for anyone wanting their first mechanical keyboard.

The prices of the deal will vary depending on the color you want but our favorite, the Blast Yellow has a full 30% off. Yellow and black is iconic and would make any desk setup look absolutely stunning. If you're looking for something slightly more muted the Mist colorway will be more your thing. Although, who wants a grey keyboard? Add some excitement into your life and pick yellow!

