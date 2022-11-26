You just bought a new MacBook — What are the must-haves?

You purchased a new MacBook Air so MacBook Pro, or perhaps the MacBook Air (2022) or 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022).

You might now be asking yourself, what now? After spending lots of coins on your new laptop, the time has come when you might want to purchase some must-have MacBook accessories to enhance your computing experience.

Don't worry. Some of these won't cost that much, although others may do just that. Here are six accessories to look at for your new MacBook first.

MacBook accessories worth considering

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display | $1,599 $1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ideally suited for the Mac Studio but perfect for MacBook use, the well-received Apple Studio Display (opens in new tab) features three USB-C ports that let you connect, power, and charge devices. In addition, the Thunderbolt port connects to your Mac with a single cable. The 27-inch display offers a 5120x2880 resolution at 218 PPI.

(opens in new tab) Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech K380 is a super affordable wireless keyboard that's also slim and lightweight. It can pair with up to three devices through Bluetooth, and the keys are circular with a slight curvature for ergonomic comfort. It's one of the best keyboards for Mac.

(opens in new tab) Twelve South BookArc for MacBook | $59.99 $48.37 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're using your MacBook in clamshell mode (see above), it's best to tuck it away somewhere. The Twelve South BookArc is a sleek and beautiful stand that cradles your MacBook upright, giving you back a lot of space. Cables are neatly tucked away but accessible, and your MacBook is elevated. In addition, it comes in colors to match your MacBook.

(opens in new tab) Seagate One Touch 2TB External Hard Drive HDD | $99.99 $69.99 (opens in new tab) One of the most important things you should do is keep copies of your data via a backup drive. The One Touch from Seagate can provide up to 5TB of space to save all your important files or back up your entire industry if something happens.

(opens in new tab) Apple USB SuperDrive | $79 $72 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The USB SuperDrive gives you an optical drive for your Mac if you really need it. Connect it via USB-A (a USB-C hub is required for USB-C Macs).

As you can see, each MacBook accessory above is currently on sale for Cyber Monday. Be sure to visit iMore often in the coming days as more holiday shopping deals get announced. We expect lots of hot Cyber Monday deals on Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and much more. And yes, there will surely be new deals on MacBooks.