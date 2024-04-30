You've got less than 20 hours to get an M1 MacBook Air at a spectacularly low price of $399 at Best Buy

You'll have seen us use the term 'lowest price ever!' a whole lot here on iMore — although it's never made more sense than with this frankly ludicrous deal that you'll find at Best Buy on an M1 MacBook Air.

There's a massive $300 discount on the machine, which was already reduced from $999, making the machine a ridiculously low $399. That is less than an iPad Air 5, an iPad mini, and even less than a pair of AirPods Max. 'Lowest price ever' doesn't seem to cut it — this deal is, genuinely, unmissable.

The cheapest brand new MacBook you can buy

MacBook Air M1 |$699 $399 at Best Buy It might not be the newest or most powerful MacBook, but for most people, it's going to be plenty of computer. The previous lowest price on this MacBook is $699 — so an extra $300 off brings it down to a truly ridiculous price. be quick though — you've got less than 20 hours until the deal ends!

This is, without exaggeration, one of the best deals we've ever seen on a MacBook. Prices like this are usually reserved for refurbished MacBooks, not brand new sealed models that haven't yet been owned by anyone. While the MacBook Air M1 is not the newest or snazziest MacBook, this price makes it an absolute steal, and well worth picking up.

The M1 chip is still a capable processor, and the 8GB of RAM will be more than enough for everyday computing. This is the perfect deal for the student in your life, whose old computer might be getting a bit long in the tooth.

It's incredibly slim and easy to slip into any sized backpack, and its 13-inch screen is colorful and crisp for watching movies on in bed — and doing all your homework, of course.

Be quick, mind you — at the time of writing, there's only just over 18 hours of time left before the price disappears forever!