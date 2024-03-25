macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 rolling out to fix USB hub issues and other bugs on your Mac

Apple has just released the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 software update to fix a number of known bugs and security vulnerabilities on Macs, including a common error that made USB hubs unrecognized. The new software is ready for download on all compatible Macs now via the usual System Settings software update mechanism.

It's a minor update to macOS Sonoma, which was released back in June of last year. Apple says it includes the following bug fixes and security improvements:

USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized

Copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation

Apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly

For more information on all the other bug fixes in the macOS update, you can head over to Apple's release notes.

Regardless of how minor this update is, we always recommend updating to the latest version. Alongside bug fixes, the new version of macOS contains important fixes to security vulnerabilities, which will help to keep your device protected.

To install macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 on the best Macs, head to the Apple logo in the Menu Bar > System Settings > Software Update, where 14.4.1 will be available to download and install. The size of the download will vary depending on the version of macOS that you're currently running.

This minor update comes a few months before Apple is set to unveil the next major macOS update at WWDC 2024. Obviously, we don’t know exactly what changes macOS 15 is going to bring, but it is rumored to introduce some kind of homegrown Apple AI features. Alongside this, it looks like we might be getting some new features and a revamped design, in what Apple analyst Mark Gurman describes as an “ambitious and compelling” upgrade.

