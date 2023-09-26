Apple just released macOS Sonoma, here's how to install it on your Mac

After a months-long beta process that started after WWDC on June 5, Apple has finally made macOS Sonoma available for download by everyone who wants it.

The new Mac software is a sizable upgrade and brings with it a number of new features that people are sure to enjoy. And just like other macOS software updates, this one is completely free.

You can download macOS Sonoma right now, and it's super easy to do as well.

Come and get it

Perhaps the biggest new feature that macOS Sonoma downloaders will spot is improved support for widgets. They live on the Desktop now, making them more accessible than ever. You can even put iPhone widgets on your Mac, too.

The macOS Sonoma update includes new low-motion screensavers, while Safari has gained support for profiles — perfect for those who need a work profile and a personal one to separate their browsing, for example.

Other features include the ability to turn websites into apps and enhancements to Messages, not least improved search capabilities and filters. Finally, Game Mode will repurpose your Mac's resources to ensure games run as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Downloading macOS Sonoma on your Mac is easy. Just open the System Settings app, click General, and choose Software Update. The macOS Sonoma update should be ready to install right there and then.

You won't need to buy Apple's best Macs just to run it, either. The macOS Sonoma update will work just fine on the following machines:

MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

MacBook Air: 2018 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

iMac: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

All Macs announced from here on out, including the expected October M3 iMac, will come with macOS Sonoma installed from the factory. As for the next version of macOS, that'll likely be announced in June 2024 and be released to the public in a year's time.