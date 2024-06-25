macOS Sequoia beta 2 adds one of the most important upgrades in years — here's why everyone is talking about iPhone mirroring

With WWDC 2024 firmly in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence . However, one subtly great improvement to Mac has just arrived in macOS Sequoia beta two that you have to try out for yourself.

iPhone mirroring is finally here if you are willing to download the macOS Sequoia beta, and it allows you to control your iPhone from your Mac. What is perhaps the smartest feature of iPhone mirroring is you don’t even need to unlock your iPhone to do so. If you want to work from a cafe and check your notifications without running the risk of leaving your iPhone unlocked, you can.

During the WWDC 2024 Apple Keynote , iPhone mirroring was shown off very briefly but it still looked incredible. If you edit videos from both iPhone and Mac, you can simply drag clips from one device and they will seamlessly work on the other. When combined with StandBy Mode, you can use your iPhone as a watch and calendar whilst doing all the heavy lifting on the impressive screen of the best MacBooks .

What else is coming with macOS Sequoia?

The Calculator app has been entirely redesigned and will pair with Notes for smarter number note-taking. Passwords , a new password manager is also coming with Sequoia, making the Apple ecosystem even easier to use. The biggest change coming to Mac is the implementation of Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI suite. This will make Siri much faster and more efficient and will allow you to more easily create Shortcuts and customize your device. ChatGPT integration will be coming alongside it, allowing you to query the chatbot for information and advice.

Finally, one that Mac fans have been waiting a long time for, tiling is arriving for program windows, allowing you to snap windows together while you work. Silicon Macs are about to get so much better.

M3 13-inch MacBook Air | $1,099 $949 at Amazon If you're in the market for a new MacBook to get the most out of the latest macOS update, you can pick up a 256GB M3 13-inch MacBook Air right now on Amazon for $150 off its retail price, and it will arrive in just a few days.

