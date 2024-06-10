Apple's new iOS 18 Passwords app arrives with a secret superpower

Apple's WWDC keynote brought plenty of reveals for macOS Sequoia but one of its best, a new standalone Password app, is actually coming to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, too.

Apple says its new app is "built on the foundation of Keychain", and the app certainly looks a lot like a third-party option like 1Password or LastPass.

"macOS Sequoia brings Passwords, a new app that makes it even easier to access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and other credentials all in one place," a press release reads, pointing to iCloud syncing with secure end-to-end encryption to ensure stored data remains locked down.

The app can also suggest when passwords need changing, and identify duplicate passwords used in multiple locations, but it also has a feature that's exciting for anyone that does their computing across multiple platforms.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's Passwords app works for Windows users

While Apple's Passwords app is naturally geared towards its own platforms, it could be ideal for Windows users, too.

"Passwords works great with Safari, and seamlessly syncs between a user’s Apple devices and Windows with the iCloud for Windows app," the press release notes.

That's good news for anyone that likes to switch between Windows and macOS relatively interchangeably, and could give the Passwords app a real chance of toppling some of the market leaders in the space.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.