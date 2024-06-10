Apple's new iOS 18 Passwords app arrives with a secret superpower

Passwords plays nicely with others.

Apple's Passwords App
(Image credit: Apple)
Apple's WWDC keynote brought plenty of reveals for macOS Sequoia but one of its best, a new standalone Password app, is actually coming to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, too.

Apple says its new app is "built on the foundation of Keychain", and the app certainly looks a lot like a third-party option like 1Password or LastPass.

"macOS Sequoia brings Passwords, a new app that makes it even easier to access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and other credentials all in one place," a press release reads, pointing to iCloud syncing with secure end-to-end encryption to ensure stored data remains locked down.

The app can also suggest when passwords need changing, and identify duplicate passwords used in multiple locations, but it also has a feature that's exciting for anyone that does their computing across multiple platforms.

macOS Sequoia

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's Passwords app works for Windows users

While Apple's Passwords app is naturally geared towards its own platforms, it could be ideal for Windows users, too.

"Passwords works great with Safari, and seamlessly syncs between a user’s Apple devices and Windows with the iCloud for Windows app," the press release notes.

That's good news for anyone that likes to switch between Windows and macOS relatively interchangeably, and could give the Passwords app a real chance of toppling some of the market leaders in the space.

