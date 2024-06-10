macOS Sequoia just changed using your iPhone forever with iPhone Mirroring that even works in StandBy mode
Leave your iPhone in your pocket.
Apple's WWDC keynote finally gave us a name for macOS 15 with macOS Sequoia, but one of its killer features leans heavily on iOS 18.
If your iPhone is in your coat pocket or your bag, you'll now be able to wirelessly mirror it to your Mac, and use it as if it was right in front of you.
It's part of a new Continuity feature called iPhone Mirroring, and it shows up just as your physical iPhone would, including your Home Screen layout and apps.
"The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac also let a user interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through," Apple's press release explains.
"Users can seamlessly drag and drop between iPhone and Mac, and a user’s iPhone remains locked, so nobody else can access or see what the user is doing."
iPhone Mirroring pairs well with StandBy
If you connect your iPhone to a charger and start using StandBy mode, the phone will stay locked and visible, too, so you can still see your widgets.
Interestingly, notifications even jump to your Mac when you're mirroring your phone, and you can click into them and see your virtual iPhone to respond or take action. Apple demonstrated this with Duolingo, which lets users click the notification to open the app within the virtual iPhone on the screen.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.