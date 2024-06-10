macOS Sequoia just changed using your iPhone forever with iPhone Mirroring that even works in StandBy mode

Apple's WWDC keynote finally gave us a name for macOS 15 with macOS Sequoia, but one of its killer features leans heavily on iOS 18.

If your iPhone is in your coat pocket or your bag, you'll now be able to wirelessly mirror it to your Mac, and use it as if it was right in front of you.

It's part of a new Continuity feature called iPhone Mirroring, and it shows up just as your physical iPhone would, including your Home Screen layout and apps.

"The keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on Mac also let a user interact with their iPhone, and audio even comes through," Apple's press release explains.

"Users can seamlessly drag and drop between iPhone and Mac, and a user’s iPhone remains locked, so nobody else can access or see what the user is doing."

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone Mirroring pairs well with StandBy

If you connect your iPhone to a charger and start using StandBy mode, the phone will stay locked and visible, too, so you can still see your widgets.

Interestingly, notifications even jump to your Mac when you're mirroring your phone, and you can click into them and see your virtual iPhone to respond or take action. Apple demonstrated this with Duolingo, which lets users click the notification to open the app within the virtual iPhone on the screen.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.