Safari gets a major upgrade in macOS Sequoia — here's everything coming to the "world's fastest browser"
Safari just got better.
macOS Sequoia was announced at WWDC 2024 and is coming to all of the best Macs later this year. Some of the biggest updates you'll find on the brand-new operating system are the ones coming to Safari, Apple's web browser the company claims is the "world's fastest".
With new features that help you browse the web like never before, some users might opt to download the macOS Sequoia beta in order to access everything new Safari has to offer long before the official release later this year.
Here is everything coming to Safari in macOS Sequoia.
Highlights
Highlights is a new way to discover information while browsing the web and it looks like it could be seriously useful. Housed inside the address bar, Highlights can show you directions, summaries, and relevant links to learn more about a subject without ever leaving the webpage you're looking at.
The summaries addition to Safari can be found throughout the new version found in Sequoia and it could be one of the most useful tools we've seen on macOS in years. Using the power of Apple Intelligence, Safari will now be able to summarize a webpage giving you key information and saving you time if you don't want to scroll all the way to the bottom.
A new Reader
There is a big redesign to Reader in Safari in macOS Sequoia allowing you to get a streamlined view of an article, a table of contents, and a topic summary directly from within the view. Reader is one of the most useful features in Safari and these new additions make it even better, especially if you want an uninterrupted way to consume content on the internet.
Viewer makes videos on Safari better
Viewer on Safari automatically detects when there is a video on a webpage and puts it at the forefront of your experience. Users will have full access to playback controls, including Picture in Picture, bringing a much-improved way to watch videos while browsing the web. It's a really neat feature that we can't wait to try when macOS Sequoia and all these Safari updates come to the best Macs later this year.
