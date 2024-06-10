macOS 15 is macOS Sequoia, unveiled at WWDC 2024

The future of Mac software has been revealed at WWDC 2024. macOS 15 has arrived and it will be powering all of the best Macs for the next year or so. The brand new operating system will improve your workflow thanks to Apple's brand new Apple Intelligence which aims to make your Mac even smarter and better equipped to tackle everything you throw at it using AI.

The most important announcement? The name: macOS Sequoia!

macOS 15: The headlines

macOS Sequoia includes many of the new features coming to iPhone and iPad including Math Notes and the changes in the Messages app. There's a new iPhone mirroring feature, as well as iPhone notifications on Mac. You can access your iPhone directly from your Mac's dock, interacting with it wirelessly, and even using it with your trackpad and keyboard! Your iPhone's audio will even play through your Mac's speakers, and the screen remains locked, even in StandBy mode, making your iPhone the perfect Mac companion.

macOS also lets you move files and projects between your Mac and your iPhone.

There's a new window arranging tool that lets you position them in tiles.

macOS Sequoia also features a new Passwords app that organizes your security alerts, passwords, and other login credentials. The app is also available on iPad, iPhone, Vision Pro, and Windows.

Safari has been upgraded with a new Highlight feature that picks helpful information from webpages such as directions, music, or a summary of a web page.

macOS gaming gets a boost with Game Porting Toolkit 2, with improved support for Windows games and more advanced games on Mac. macOS is also getting some big new titles including Frostpunk 2 and Control. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also coming to Mac.

