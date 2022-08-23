When will macOS 13 Ventura launch?

As August soon becomes September, much of the tech world is anticipating the launch of the iPhone 14 series and iOS 16. A few weeks later, however, Apple's attention will turn to revealing new Macs and officially launching macOS 13 Ventura.

When will macOS 13 Ventura become available to the public? Although Apple isn't saying, macOS 13 Ventura will likely arrive on a schedule similar to macOS Monterey (2021) and macOS Catalina (2019). This means an October release is much more likely.

In 2020, Big Sur's official release was delayed until November due to the pandemic. The November launch is an outliner that wouldn't be followed this year.

When specifically will macOS 13 Ventura launch?

Apple's likely to reveal the iPhone 14 series on Wednesday, September 7, a week earlier than is typical. This schedule probably won't affect Apple's plans for Mac. Last year, Apple announced the 14-inch MacBook Pro and second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro on October 18. One week later, on October 25, Apple released macOS Monterey. In 2019, Apple elected not to hold a Mac-centric fall event. Instead, it announced the iPhone 12 on September 10; on October 7, macOS Big Sur officially arrived on the market.

The best guess is Apple will hold this year's Mac-centric fall event on Tuesday, October 4, Wednesday, October 5, Tuesday, October 11, or Wednesday, October 12. Therefore, we'd expect macOS 13 Ventura to arrive as a free update on supported Macs, including the best Macs, anytime between October 10 and 21.

So far, macOS 13 Ventura has been well-received; it includes many new and updated features, including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

In addition to macOS 13 Ventura, Apple's expected to reveal new Macs in October. These should include a second-generation 14-inch MacBook Pro and third-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both models should feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and other internal updates, although the design for each isn't expected to change for the 2021 models. Apple could also announce a next-gen Mac mini and Mac Pro at its October event.