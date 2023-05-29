New WWDC Macs hinted as Apple makes it easier to buy one

The smart money was already on Apple announcing at least one new Mac at the WWDC23 event on June 5. Now, it appears the company is getting ready to make it easier for people to buy one, too.

With rumors pointing to a 15-inch MacBook Air arriving at the very least, WWDC is shaping up to be a big one for Apple and buyers of its various wares. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is ready to make it easier for people to buy that new stuff, although only if you have one of its existing devices.

According to him, June 5 also happens to be the day that Apple will begin to accept trade-ins for the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Hey big spender

In a post to Twitter, Gurman appeared to hint that the move confirms that Apple will announce new Macs during the WWDC event. Whether we will see something new beyond that 15-inch MacBook Air remains to be seen, however.

Of course, while WWDC will be the event that sees Apple announce the new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software, there is plenty of hardware to look forward to. Even beyond that, the Reality Pro mixed reality headset is expected to finally debut, bringing to end years of rumors and guesswork.

Apple will start accepting trade-ins of the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro on June 5th, the same day as WWDC. Read into that as you will. I’m expecting new Macs at WWDC. https://t.co/Y7SL6sOA4oMay 27, 2023 See more

That headset isn't expected to go on sale immediately, though. Rather, Apple is expected to announce it during WWDC and then ship it months later to allow developers time to get their apps ready for the big release.

When that will be isn't known right now, but with Apple already expected to put the iPhone 15 lineup on sale in September — not to mention updated Apple Watches — it could be a busy last few months of the year for Apple and its retail employees.