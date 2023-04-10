Rumored 27-inch mini-LED ProMotion display 'killed off' by Apple, analyst claims

Apple has reportedly ditched plans for a 120Hz ProMotion and mini-LED version of the Studio Display, although it's possible that it could renew its interest in the project at a later date.

A new report by display analyst Ross Young says that Apple has "killed off" the monitor following previous delays. The display was thought to be a high-end alternative to the Studio Display without making customers go all the way to the 32-inch Pro Display XDR.

This news means that anyone not willing to pay Pro Display XDR money will need to look outside of Apple for the best Mac display for a while yet.

Gone, but not forgotten

In a post to his Twitter Super Followers reported on by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), Ross Young said (opens in new tab) "although some panels were shipped last year, Apple killed off the 27″ MiniLED display, at least for now."

That final point suggests that there could be the possibility of Apple resurrecting the 27-inch mini-LED monitor in the future, or perhaps some variation on the theme that has so far proven problematic for Apple.

The rumored monitor has been delayed time and time again if previous rumors are accurate. The latest came in February 2023 when Young said that he hadn't seen any suggestion that the display had entered mass production. That alone meant that it wouldn't launch anytime soon, but this latest news appears to put more nails in its coffin.

The display itself was set to be an impressive one thanks to the use of mini-LED technology as well as the 120Hz ProMotion capabilities already offered elsewhere.

ProMotion would allow the display to ramp all the way to a 120Hz refresh rate when fast-moving content was on-screen but then ramp down when it wasn't needed. The use of mini-LED technology would also have improved brightness, contrast, and more.