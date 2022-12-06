The Mac finally gets this helpful Find My feature

The Mac is seriously playing catchup with this feature, but it's nonetheless very welcome.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the latest developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1 has added a beneficial feature to the Find My app on the Mac. With the update, users can ping their accessories to play a sound from them if they are lost. This is incredibly helpful if you lost your keys, wallet, bag, or anything else with which you may have an AirTag or similar accessory tracking your things.

Until now, Mac users have only been able to ping Apple products that weren't AirTag, like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. With the update, you'll be able to ping all sorts of tracking accessories from the Find My app on macOS.

While this is a welcome addition to the Find My app on the Mac, it is not a new feature for Apple's other devices. Users have been able to use the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to ping their accessories for years.

One thing to keep in mind is that this is still only part of the developer beta, and it is unclear when it will be available to all users, so keep pinging from your other Apple devices for now.

Apple has recently taken Find My to the next level

(Image credit: Apple)

While this is a small but notable update for Find My on the Mac, Apple has recently elevated the capabilities of Find My even further.

When the company rolled out Emergency SOS via satellite to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, it revealed that users you share your location with will be able to use the feature to track your location if you happen to be in an emergency and use the new SOS feature.

That takes Find My to a new level for anyone who shares their location with a friend or family member.