This Mac patent showcases an unbelievable future MacBook with rear cameras and a rotatable display

Apple released the M3 iMac earlier this year and the M3 MacBook Air a few months ago, both of which feature the recent design upgrade with a notch. So we're due a MacBook redesign with future releases. And this Mac patent showcases an unbelievable new MacBook with some major changes.

Recently filed with the USPTO and first spotted by Patently Apple, the Mac patent showcases an unbelievable future MacBook with rear cameras and a rotatable display.

What to expect from this next-gen MacBook

Apple's patented design includes a MacBook base with the usual input components and a display that can rotate or detach entirely. The display assembly isn’t just any old screen; it's also got the potential for up to four backside cameras and a bunch of sensor modules. These could include everything from a LiDAR module to infrared and time-of-flight cameras.

The patent shows a MacBook with a backside camera that's either flush with or sticking out from the back, much like the cameras on recent iPhones. Other sketches in the patent take it a step further with a multi-camera setup, reminiscent of the iPhone 15 Pro’s formidable camera array.

But wait, there’s more. Apple also threw in some diagrams of a removable camera. This accessory could clip onto the new best MacBook when you need it and be stashed away when you don’t. The patent further illustrates a MacBook display that pivots, rotates, and does a little dance (okay, maybe not that last part).

This patent was initially filed in April 2022, but has only just been granted, which means it could be years before we see a MacBook with all these bells and whistles. That's if we see one at all. Apple, of course, may not end up using this design. But, we could see elements of it in the next MacBook refresh.

