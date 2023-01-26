This Mac Studio security lock stops pesky thieves in their tracks
That Mac Studio isn't going anywhere.
Apple has begun selling a Kensington lock designed specifically for the Mac Studio priced at $64.99.
The snappily-named Kensington Locking Kit for Mac Studio isn't available right away, unfortunately, with buyers left hoping that nobody steals their Mac in the four to six weeks they'll have to wait for the lock to arrive.
A fully-specced Mac Studio can be the best Mac for a ton of people. But it can cost a small fortune — even the cheapest costs $1,999 — which makes it a tempting mark for would-be thieves. That's why using something like the Kensington lock can be so handy.
Safety first
Kensington's blurb says that the lock was designed specifically for the Mac Studio and can be installed in minutes without the need for any tools or modifications. " It won’t get in the way, and is designed to perfectly complement Mac Studio," the blurb continues.
"Verified and tested for industry-leading standards in torque/pull, foreign implements, lock lifecycle, corrosion, and other environmental conditions, this locking kit comes with a five-year limited warranty," the product listing says before getting into the highlights.
Those highlights include the fact that the lock won't get in the way of any of those lovely Mac Studio ports. There's also a shout-out for the "carbon steel cable with protective nylon sheathing" as well as another reminder that buyers don't need tools to get started.
Kensington is of course a company that has been making locking kits like this for years, although it made its name finding ways to stop office desktop PCs from being stolen by disgruntled workers back in the day.
Hopefully, the chances of your own Mac Studio going missing are slim, but if you're at all worried you can order your Kensington lock (opens in new tab) today. If that potential six-week wait puts you off, perhaps try your luck at a local Apple Store instead.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
