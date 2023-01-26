This Mac Studio security lock stops pesky thieves in their tracks

Apple has begun selling a Kensington lock designed specifically for the Mac Studio priced at $64.99.

The snappily-named Kensington Locking Kit for Mac Studio isn't available right away, unfortunately, with buyers left hoping that nobody steals their Mac in the four to six weeks they'll have to wait for the lock to arrive.

A fully-specced Mac Studio can be the best Mac for a ton of people. But it can cost a small fortune — even the cheapest costs $1,999 — which makes it a tempting mark for would-be thieves. That's why using something like the Kensington lock can be so handy.

Safety first

Kensington's blurb says that the lock was designed specifically for the Mac Studio and can be installed in minutes without the need for any tools or modifications. " It won’t get in the way, and is designed to perfectly complement Mac Studio," the blurb continues.

"Verified and tested for industry-leading standards in torque/pull, foreign implements, lock lifecycle, corrosion, and other environmental conditions, this locking kit comes with a five-year limited warranty," the product listing says before getting into the highlights.

Those highlights include the fact that the lock won't get in the way of any of those lovely Mac Studio ports. There's also a shout-out for the "carbon steel cable with protective nylon sheathing" as well as another reminder that buyers don't need tools to get started.

Kensington is of course a company that has been making locking kits like this for years, although it made its name finding ways to stop office desktop PCs from being stolen by disgruntled workers back in the day.

Hopefully, the chances of your own Mac Studio going missing are slim, but if you're at all worried you can order your Kensington lock (opens in new tab) today. If that potential six-week wait puts you off, perhaps try your luck at a local Apple Store instead.