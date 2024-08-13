This new Mac dock may be the best way to use two extra displays and get a bunch of extra connectivity
It's the Plugable UD-6950PDH
There are an awful lot of MacBook docks out there, but this new release from Plugable might be the best option. It instantly lets you use two extra external displays, and gives you a bunch of extra connectivity ports.
Plugable's UD-6950PDH isn’t your run-of-the-mill dock. It’s a slick, space grey marvel designed to slot in perfectly with your shiny Apple kit. Unlike some other docks, this device actually gives you two extra displays on every Mac. That includes the base models with those new-fangled M1, M2, M3, and upcoming M4 chips. All you need is one simple DisplayLink driver. And you still get a bunch of extra connectivity ports.
The best part? The UD-6950PDH is out now in the US and Canada, and will only set you back $199.95. That's cheaper than a lot of other options for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Plus, you can get $20 off while the device is new.
What can Plugable's new Mac dock do?
The usual suspects are all here: dual 4K at 60Hz via DisplayPort or HDMI, 100W fast charging, plus a few extra tricks. There’s a USB-C port upfront for speedy data transfer and device charging, a combined 3.5mm audio port, and even a power button to turn the dock off when it’s not in the spotlight.
The UD-6950PDH looks the part with its aluminium alloy chassis that blends seamlessly with your MacBook’s sleek look. It’s not just about design though; it’s packing 14 ports, including two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs, so you can mix and match your display setup to your heart’s content. There’s also a fast-charging USB-C port, a fast-charging USB port, and USB 3.0 ports for all your peripherals. Need Ethernet? Sorted. SD and Micro SD card readers? Check.
Audio’s been given a bit of a polish too. Gone are the days of juggling separate speaker and mic inputs. The new TRRS port lets you plug in your headset with ease, making those video calls a bit less of a faff. And speaking of convenience, the power button isn’t just for show. It lets you save energy and extend the lifespan of your devices by turning off the dock when it’s not in use.
