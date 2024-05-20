Today only! This 32-inch 4K monitor from Samsung is 50% off and features a stylish design, smart TV features, and a webcam

If you're in the market for one of the best 4K monitors for your Mac, then Samsung might have you covered with this fantastic flash sale on its popular M80C smart monitor.

The company is currently flogging them for half price, down to just $349 as part of its Discover Samsung Summer Sale. The discounts will run all week, and each day will present a series of stunning savings.

Today's crop offers a whopping saving of up to $750 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, $1,300 off its stunning 65-inch Class OLED S95C, and $1,900 off its Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator. However, it's the 50% discount on the 32-inch M80C that has caught our eye, thanks to its stylish design, amazing smart features, and of course that cut price.

SAMSUNG 32" M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor (Sunset Pink)| $699 $349 at Samsung Get 32 inches of 4K display with AirPlay and streaming built-in as well as Samsung's Gaming hub, all for just $349 instead of $699. It also comes with a standout design, a webcam, HDR10, and a stylish stand.

Samsung's M80C is a fairly standard 4K UHD display in terms of brightness, contrast, and performance. Where it really stands out is its dual purpose as a smart monitor, with all the same features you might expect from a smart TV. It has game streaming powered by Samsung's Gaming Hub, and AirPlay, so you can cast apps, documents, or videos directly to the monitor from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The smart operating system on board also includes support for all the streaming you'd expect including Netflix, Prime Video, and of course Apple TV Plus. Round the back, you'll find support for HDMI and USB-C connectivity, as well as 65W of charging power for any of Apple's best MacBooks. If that sounds like the monitor of your dreams, move fast, as this deal will only last today!