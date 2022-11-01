Your 2014 iMac is going to be obsolete within weeks
Apple is reportedly getting ready to mark a number of older iMacs as obsolete, including those from 2014 and 2013.
Some of the iMacs that are being marked as obsolete in this latest round are also some of the best Macs Apple has produced, at least historically speaking. However, they haven't been sold for a number of years and anyone who currently owns one is likely best served by considering an upgrade to something more recent. That would likely be the M1 iMac, although an M2 refresh could be in the cards for 2023.
Obsolete but not forgotten
MacRumors (opens in new tab), citing an internal memo seen by the outlet, says that "the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022." The 5K 27-inch iMac in particular was a popular machine, but is now very much long in the tooth. There is no 27-inch iMac currently on sale to replace it, although rumors of a new model continue to pop up here and there.
Apple routinely marks older Macs, iPods, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches as obsolete, meaning that they are no longer eligible for repair or service at Apple or via its service partners. The full list of obsolete Macs can be found on Apple's website (opens in new tab) alongside a list of vintage products.
Vintage Macs are machines that were last sold more than five, but less than seven years ago. They're then moved onto the list of obsolete products once that seven-year timeframe has passed.
Looking to upgrade your Mac but don't want a 24-inch iMac? The latest M2 MacBook Air is one of the best machines around right now thanks to its fast performance and thin and light construction.
