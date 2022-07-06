What you need to know
- Preorders for the new MacBook Air will kick off on July 8.
- The new notebook will officially release on July 15.
- The new MacBook Air features a new design, M2 chip, and FaceTime 1080p camera.
We finally have a preorder and release date for the new MacBook Air!
Apple has announced that preorders for its redesigned notebook will go live on July 8 at 5 am PT. Those who are interested in preordering the new MacBook Air will be able to do so on the Apple Store website or through the Apple Store app. Third-party retailers are sure to also jump on the train and offer preorders for customers as well, so keep an eye out on your merchant of choice if it happens to be someone other than Apple.
The company has also revealed that the new MacBook Air will officially release on July 15. On that day, customers who got a preorder in early enough will be lucky to see their new laptop show up on their doorstep. The company is also sure to try and have some inventory in its retail locations as well, so customers are sure to flock to their local Apple Store to see if they might be in luck.
The new MacBook Air features a complete redesign that closely matches the design language of the new MacBook Pro models. It comes packed with a larger 13.6-inch display, Apple's new M2 processor, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and MagSafe for charging. It comes in Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.
At a new starting price of $1199, the new consumer-focused notebook is a couple of hundred dollars more than the current M1 MacBook Air, but Apple is keeping that $999 base model in the lineup as well.
The only question now is, what color are you picking?
