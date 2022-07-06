We finally have a preorder and release date for the new MacBook Air!

Apple has announced that preorders for its redesigned notebook will go live on July 8 at 5 am PT. Those who are interested in preordering the new MacBook Air will be able to do so on the Apple Store website or through the Apple Store app. Third-party retailers are sure to also jump on the train and offer preorders for customers as well, so keep an eye out on your merchant of choice if it happens to be someone other than Apple.

The company has also revealed that the new MacBook Air will officially release on July 15. On that day, customers who got a preorder in early enough will be lucky to see their new laptop show up on their doorstep. The company is also sure to try and have some inventory in its retail locations as well, so customers are sure to flock to their local Apple Store to see if they might be in luck.