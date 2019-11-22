Lightweight power MacBook Air Powerful iOS computing iPad Pro The MacBook Air is a lightweight and super portable computer that has a gorgeous 13-inch Retina Display screen with two USB-C ports. It also has a powerful i5 processor, and you can configure it to have an SSD up to 1TB and 16GB of RAM. However, it only comes in the 13-inch size and starts north of $1000. From $1099 at Apple Pros 13-inch Retina Display

While iOS and iPadOS have come quite a ways since Apple first introduced the iPad, it still has some limitations when compared to a full desktop computing operating system like macOS. If you want a true computer without any limits, then the MacBook Air is the better buy. If you don't mind the limitations of iOS and just need a powerful tablet to do your entertainment and work on, then there's nothing wrong with the iPad Pro.

It comes down to what you're looking to do

Both the MacBook Air and iPad Pro are similar in terms of size (the 12.9 especially), but that's about it, honestly. We think that the MacBook Air is the better buy of the two because you're getting a full-featured computer experience with macOS while having a lightweight and portable package that can go with you anywhere. Plus, it just feels more natural to use for productivity, and you get true multitasking without weird RAM hiccups like constant refreshing of suspending apps on iOS/PadOS 13.

MacBook Air iPad Pro Cost Starting at $1099 Starting at $799 Size 13-inch 11-inch or 12.9-inch Screen Retina Display Liquid Retina Display Processor/Chip Intel Dual-Core i5 A12X Bionic Charging USB-C USB-C Ports Two USB-C One USB-C Operating System macOS iPadOS Starting storage 128GB 64GB Configurable storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB RAM 8GB, configurable up to 16GB 4GB Camera 720p FaceTime HD 12MP with 4K video and 7MP TrueDepth Camera

While the MacBook Air has a higher starting price point than the iPad Pro, we think that it's comparable if you look at similar storage space and capabilities. For a 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it costs $1149 for Wi-Fi only (or $949 if you go the smaller route), but again, you only have 4GB of RAM, one USB-C port for charging and anything else, and you are limited to iPadOS. For $1299, you get a 256GB MacBook Air with a 13-inch Retina Display, Intel Dual-Core i5 processor, 8GB of starting RAM, two USB-C ports, and it runs macOS, which is much more capable than iPadOS.

With a MacBook Air, you're able to do pretty much anything you would need, such as social media, email, writing, programming, and testing out apps in XCode, photo and video editing, graphic design, project management, finance, and much more. And since it runs macOS, you have true multitasking with much more than three apps running at once. Plus, the MacBook Air is the most portable laptop offering from Apple — it's so lightweight that you'll forget you even have it with you sometimes.

Meanwhile, even though the iPad Pro comes in a smaller 11-inch size, you get fewer ports, RAM, and must use iPadOS. Though iPadOS has come quite a way since iPads first came out, it's still held back by limitations, such as only having three active apps on screen at a time through Split View and Slide Over modes. iOS also likes to refresh suspended apps after a period of idleness, which means multitasking is slightly hampered.

If you do not mind having to use iPadOS to do everything (it's possible, but can take more time than using a Mac), then an iPad Pro could be your only computer. However, we require a bit more for our computing needs, which is why we think a MacBook Air is better.

We recommend a Mac for serious computing

Apple has made a lot of improvements in iPadOS, and while it's good for basic, short-term sessions, we can't recommend it if you need something for longer periods. Multitasking with iPadOS involves using Split Screen and Slide Over apps, which is at most three apps or windows of one app on-screen at once. With a MacBook Air running macOS, you can have pretty much an unlimited number of windows open, and they will truly continue to run in the background, and not be put into a suspended state as it would be on iOS/iPadOS. Plus, windows can be resized to however big or small you need them to be on macOS, instead of the 50/50 or 25/75 or 75/25 ratio in Split Screen or on-third screen size Slide Over window.

And keep in mind that the iPad Pro, despite the "Pro" moniker, will always be limited to 4GB of RAM, regardless of the screen size and storage capacity you choose. The MacBook Air starts out with 8GB, which is already double the RAM of the iPad Pro, and you can even configure it up to 16GB if need be. Having more RAM is always a good thing, as it makes the machine feel and run faster, and it can handle even more resource-intensive tasks like video editing.

