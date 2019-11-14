Professional workhorse 16-inch MacBook Pro Compact power MacBook Air The new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a larger screen in a familiar chassis, thanks to having less bezels. It also gets rid of the butterfly mechanism keyboard and goes back to a standard scissor-switch, which should be less troublesome. It also starts off with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, configurable all the way up to 8TB and 64GB, respectively. The only thing is that it is still expensive for most people and it's heavy. From $2399 at Apple Pros Bigger Retina Display with True Tone

Starts at 512GB SSD, configurable up to 8TB

Starts with 16GB RAM, configurable up to 64GB

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M or 5500M graphics up to 8GB

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Scissor-switch keyboard Cons Still expensive

Heavy The MacBook Air is a great MacBook for most consumers. It's lightweight and compact, so it's easy to take with you anywhere, and it packs in enough power for most daily tasks. However, if you need to do a lot of professional video editing and other resource-intensive tasks, then you should go for the MacBook Pro. From $1099 at Apple Pros Very affordable

Small and compact size

Retina Display with True Tone

Touch ID

Configurable up to 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM Cons Only two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Can't go beyond 1TB storage or 16GB RAM

Not made for resource-intensive tasks

If you need to do a lot of resource-intensive work, such as photo and video editing, audio, or graphic design, then the 16-inch MacBook Pro is probably your best bet. However, for most people, the cost may be an issue, and the MacBook Air is very affordable and still a great machine to get most tasks done for the average user.

Pro power or affordability?

Despite the higher price tag, we think the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the better buy, that is, if you can afford it and need to do resource-intensive work on it. This would include heavy photo and video editing, graphic design, audio, and even gaming. Otherwise, then we believe that the MacBook Air is good enough for most people, as it can handle pretty much everything else just fine.

16-inch MacBook Pro MacBook Air Cost From $2399 From $1099 Size 16-inch 13-inch Colors Silver and Space Gray Gold, Silver, and Space Gray Weight 4.3 pounds 2.75 pounds Processor Starts at 2.6GHz 6‑core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz Keyboard Scissor-switch Butterfly Graphics AMD Radeon Pro Intel UHD Graphics 617 Retina Display Yes Yes True Tone Yes Yes Storage Starts at 512GB SSD, configurable up to 8TB Starts at 128GB SSD, configurable up to 1TB Memory 16GB up to 64GB 8GB up to 16GB Touch Bar Yes No Touch ID Yes Yes Ports Four USB-C Two USB-C Audio Six speakers with support for Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers Microphone Studio quality Three-mic array Three microphones

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a big upgrade and surprised everyone by keeping it at the same starting price. From $2399, you get double the starting storage (starts at 512GB) and RAM (starting at 16GB). The 16-inch screen is also possible by reducing the bezels, and the body is still very similar to its 15-inch predecessor.

With at least six cores in the 2.6GHz i7 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz) and at least a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, you'll be ready to take on pretty much anything you can throw at your 16-inch MacBook Pro, from heavy video editing to audio recording to programming to gaming. It also has a six-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos for the best sound in a MacBook. Plus, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has the new keyboard that trades in the previous butterfly mechanism and returns to a scissor-switch that should be less troublesome.

However, if you don't need all of that power, and just want a lightweight laptop that can handle simple web browsing, writing, some coding, a bit of simple photo and video editing, email, and media playback, then the MacBook Air should suit your needs. And it's also about a thousand dollars cheaper.

