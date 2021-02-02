Apple released the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta to developers today, and the release includes some notable updates and new features for the Mac.

Safari is receiving more customization options on the Start Page and across the experience. Users will not be able to re-arrange the different sections of the Start Page, including their Favorites, Reading List, Siri Suggestions, and more. Developers will also be able to use the Web Speech API to bring speech recognition to their websites.

The release also brings improvements to iOS and iPadOS apps on Apple Silicon Macs . Many remember when the M1 Macs first launched and windows were unable to be enlarged or even changed to full screen . Now, iPadOS apps will launch with a larger window if the display allows it. iPhone and iPad apps will now also feature a preference pane to set keyboard commands for touch alternatives.

The Reminders app is also getting some updates as well. Users will now be able to sort their reminders by Title, Due Date, Priority, or Creation Date. You'll also now be able to manually move all of your reminders around in all lists (finally)! The update also allows you to print your reminders to quickly create a to-do list if you want to check things off in the real world.

Apple Music is launching a new 'Made For You' library shortcut to help users more easily find their personal mixes as well as their Replay playlists. The Listen Now section is also getting an update, highlighting upcoming and live events.

The Apple News app is even getting some love in the update. Apple is redesigning the News+ tab to help subscribers to the service find their magazines and newspapers much faster. It will also help them easily manage downloaded issues.

While there isn't an update to Apple Arcade specifically, Apple is following its move on iOS and bringing support for the Xbox Series X Wireless Controller and the Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller to the Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 is still only available as a developer beta, so it will be a little before all of these features and updates become available for regular users.