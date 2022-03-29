With the official News app by Apple, you can easily access the latest news from your favorite media publications. With a News+ subscription, you can elevate the News app to include daily, weekly, and monthly magazines and newspapers. The News app is available on the iPhone and iPad.

How to set up and use the News app for iPhone and iPad

Apple News collects all the sites and stories you want to read, all in one easy place to read them. From the News app on iPhone and iPad, you can see suggested articles, subscribe to channels and genres that interest you, favorite what you like most, and come back for more any time you want!

Getting started with the News app is relatively painfree. Once you do, you can begin reading articles, add or remove channels or genres to your list of favorites, and more.

Are you looking for more? Check out everything included with a News+ subscription.

How to manage channels, history, and more in the News app for iPhone and iPad

You can customize your Apple News experience on the iPhone 13 Pro or another Apple device in a variety of ways. That includes muting channels, clearing articles and history, reporting concerns to Apple, opening articles in Safari, handling notifications, background updates, cellular data, and more!

How to like, share, and save stories in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Apple News isn't just about reading what's happening; it's about sharing what matters most to you with the people that matter. It could be a magazine feature that makes you laugh or breaks your heart, breaking news that changes your worldview or sends you into a rage, or it could simply be something you know someone else cares about, even if you don't.

You can also like stories, which will influence the type of content the News app provides, and save articles for later reading.

How to read the News app on your Mac

The News app is also available on macOS and contains its own set of goodies.

Start exploring

As you can see, there's a lot you can do with the official News app for the best iPhones and best iPads on the market. Get started today.