Earlier today, Apple released the third developer beta of macoS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4. With those releases, Apple has made it easier to discover and configure Universal Control.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the update to macOS brings some changes to Universal Control, Apple's new feature that makes working between a Mac and iPad as seamless as possible. Today's update specifically focuses on making it easier to discover and configure the feature in System Preferences.

Before, users would have to navigate to the Advanced option in the Displays pane of the System Preferences app in order to find and set up Universal Control. In the third beta of macOS Monterey 12.3, Apple has added a Universal Control option right in the Displays settings area.

Today's release of macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3, however, gives Universal Control a dedicated toggle in the main interface of the Displays portion of System Preferences. This makes the options more accessible, especially for users who might not think to dive into the Advanced menu to adjust Universal Control.

Upon clicking on this button, users have the following options to choose from regarding the feature:

Allow your cursor and keyboard to move between any nearby Mac or iPad: Your cursor and keyboard can be used on any nearby Mac or iPad signed in to your iCloud account.

Push through the edge of a display to connect to a nearby Mac or iPad: Allow the cursor to connect to a nearby Mac or iPad by pushing against the edge of the display.

Automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad: Allow this Mac to automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad you've previously connected to.

It's currently unclear when Apple will roll out the public release of macOS Monterey 12.3 but rumors point to an early spring launch. The same is expected for iPadOS 15.4.