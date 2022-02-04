At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2021, Apple introduced Universal Control and the rest of macOS Monterey. The latter was released to Mac users in the fall. However, we're still waiting for Universal Control, which Apple says will be "available this spring." Here's more about the feature and the latest on its eventual arrival.

What is Universal Control?

When implemented, Universal Control will make it possible to use a single keyboard, mouse, and trackpad with your Mac and iPad — as long as they're side-by-side. By doing so, you can move "your cursor from your Mac to your iPad, type on your Mac and watch the words show up on your iPad, or even drag and drop content from one Mac to another."

What do you need for Universal Control?

To use Universal Control (UC), you'll need a supported version of the latest iPadOS (whichever is available at the time of UC's release) and macOS Monterey installed on your iPad and best Mac, respectively. Apple promises these will be available sometime in Spring 2022. With the supported software installed, Universal Control will work with no additional user set-up. Perhaps better still, it will work with multiple devices and combinations.

Both devices must be signed into the same Apple ID in iCloud and use two-factor authentication. To use Universal Control wirelessly on the supported devices, they must have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff turned on and be within 10 meters (30 feet) of each other. iPad and Mac must not be sharing a cellular and internet connection. To use over USB, you must trust your Mac on the iPad.

Supported devices include:

MacBook Pro (2016 and later), MacBook (2016 and later), and MacBook Air (2018 and later); iMac (2017 and later), iMac (5K Retina 27-inch, Late 2015), iMac Pro, Mac mini (2018 and later), and Mac Pro (2019); and iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation and later).

iPad (6th generation and later) and iPad mini (5th generation and later).

The latest news

On January 27, 2022, Apple introduced the first macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas to developers. These updates finally have Universal Control in place. This means the general public will almost certainly get their hands on the new feature in the coming weeks, perhaps months. Stay tuned!