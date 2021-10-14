Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

macOS Monterey beta 10 puts the favorites bar back where it belongs

Will it stay there? Nobody knows.
Oliver Haslam

Macos Big Sur Preview Safari HeroSource: Rene Ritchie

What you need to know

  • Apple continues to tweak the macOS Monterey Safari experience, this time putting the favorites bar back above the tabs.
  • Changes to Safari have both horrified and delighted users of the previous nine betas.

Apple continues to tweak the Safari experience in macOS Monterey and the latest change sees the favorites bar return to whence it came. After living above the tab bar previously, an earlier beta moved it to below it. Now, it's back where it belongs.

The Safari situation has dominated the beta news cycle not only across all previous macOS Monterey betas but also the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas, too. Both of those are in a much better place than they once were and it's hoped that Safari on the Mac will continue to move in the right direction now this change has been made.

Safari has always been the best Mac web browsing experience — until this year's round of betas. Things are definitely looking up, however. Fingers are very much crossed that we don't see another regression before the release is made available to one and all.

We don't yet know when Apple will bring macOS Monterey to the masses, but the smart money is on us finding out during Monday's Unleashed Apple event. New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be announced and we can expect them to ship with macOS Monterey pre-installed.

Apple's Monday event is also potentially bringing new AirPods to market, while talk of a new Mac mini is also swirling. We'll find out for sure in just a few short days, that much we can definitely predict!