What you need to know
- Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger has received FCC approval.
- Reviews for the product also went live today.
- It sets the product up for an imminent release.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has received FCC approval for its upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger, paving the way for the company to publically release the product. In addition to the approval, reviews for the product went live today, indicating that the charger could release in the coming days.
The FCC filing covers a "two coil charger" with a model number of A2458. The filing includes images, user manuals, and RF exposure reports ... Apple has also received regulatory approval for the MagSafe Duo in other countries such as Korea ahead of its official launch.
Apple revealed last week that the MagSafe Duo Charger was "coming soon" and would be priced at $129 on the Apple Store website. The charger enables users to fast charge their iPhone 12 and Apple Watch at the same time. It also folds up, making it a versatile charging accessory that is both good at home and while traveling.
While the MagSafe Duo Charger includes a USB-C to Lightning Cable in the box, it does not include the 20W USB-C wall charger that it needs in order to charge the iPhone and Apple Watch at maximum charging speeds.
Apple originally announced the MagSafe Duo Charger at its "Hi, Speed" iPhone 12 and HomePod mini event back in October. The charger was announced alongside the MagSafe Charger, as well as the MagSafe Wallet and MagSafe iPhone cases.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
